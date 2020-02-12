KLINE, Truman, 92, passed away on February 7, 2020. He is survived by his two sons, Bret and Drew Kline (Andrea). Truman was born in Portsmouth, Ohio. Raised during the Depression, he came from a humble beginning. He joined the Navy when he was 18 and served in WWII and later in Korea. As a result of these experiences, he developed a sense of duty and humility. After his discharge from the Navy, he earned a degree from Case Western Reserve University. Truman was a shy, quiet and humble person who had a degree in geology. Armed with those skills, he chose a career in sales. Not brash, not outspoken and never one to embellish the truth, he was a straight shooter and that trait led to a successful career. He was a good person who placed his needs behind those of family and friends. There is no more remarkable measure of his heart, his persistence and his love than to recognize his 56-year marriage to his wife, Jane. Those whose lives were touched by Truman are encouraged to attend a visitation, February 14, at 10 to 11 a.m. at Bliley's Funeral Home, 8510 Staples Mill Road. Afterward, a memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. at 7090 Covenant Woods Drive, Mechanicsville, Va. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a charity of your choosing.View online memorial
Service information
Feb 14
Memorial Service
Friday, February 14, 2020
1:30PM-2:30PM
Covenant Woods
7090 Covenant Woods Drive
Mechanicsville, VA 23111
Feb 14
Visitation
Friday, February 14, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Bliley's - Staples Mill
8510 Staples Mill Road
Richmond, VA 23228
