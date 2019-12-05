KLOETI, Dorothy Paul Cotney "Polly," of Richmond, died December 3, 2019. Polly was born June 10, 1923, in Wadley, Alabama. She attended Auburn University and studied home economics. She met her husband, Robert Palfrey Kloeti there, and while he served as a Captain in the Army, they were able to have a wonderful year stationed in Bermuda. They lived in Williamston, N.C. for many years before moving to Richmond, where they raised their three children. Polly was very involved with her community most of her life. She was a volunteer at Chippenham Hospital for 20 years, helped with the Children's Theater, a member of many woman's clubs, which include Bon Air Woman's Club, The Woman's Club, Tuckahoe Woman's Club, Florence Nightingale Circle benefiting Sheltering Arms Hospital and Hanover Woman's Club. Polly was also a member of the First Presbyterian Women of the Church. She was a founding member of Huguenot Investors and served as President for many years. She was an avid bridge player and a member of several bridge clubs. Polly and Bob enjoyed life to the fullest, especially participating in the Gentry Dance Club, entertaining with lovely dinner parties in their home and traveling. Because of Polly's strong faith, she always saw the positive in every situation and person and with this came her gracious and kind attitude. Her husband would often say "Every day's a holiday with Polly!" She was a true Southern Belle with great strength and a fierce love for her family. She was a friend to all and a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to her family. Her husband, Bob, preceded her in death. Polly is survived by her three children, Robert J. Kloeti (Cindy) of Richmond, Anne K. Bishop (Tim) of Mechanicsville and Sarah K. Muenow (Steve) of Fort Mill, S.C.; eight grandchildren, Lana Kloeti Krausse (Charlie), Paige Elizabeth Kloeti, Robert Palfrey Kloeti II (Michelle), Whitney Bishop Welsh (Doug), Timothy Cameron Bishop (Lauren), Steven Anthony Muenow Jr. (Amy), Michael Palfrey Muenow (Gillian) and Paul Harrison Muenow (Susanne). She is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren. The family will be forever grateful for the wonderful care from the staff at Westminster Canterbury and her 10-year relationship with Jackie Bell, who was her driver, caregiver and forever friend. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, December 7, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Memorial Fund of First Presbyterian Church, 4602 Cary Street Rd., Richmond, Va. 23226.View online memorial