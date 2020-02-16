KLOTZ, Raymond Joseph Jr., 80, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at home after a hard fought battle with congestive heart failure and spinal stenosis. Born in Richmond, Va., on October 21, 1939, he was the oldest of two brothers and one sister born to Raymond and Elizabeth Klotz. He was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to so many. Raymond, better known as "Buddy," was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Barbara Klotz. Buddy is survived by his wife, Dorothy T. Klotz; two daughters, Michelle K. Carter and Sharon A. K. Pittman; son-in-law, Mark I. Pittman; four grandchildren, Cole S. Carter, Henry I. Pittman, James J. Pittman, Ann Claire Pittman; brothers, William E. Klotz and his wife, Judy, Richard M. Klotz and his wife, Jennifer; sister-in-law, Gladys T. Steele; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Buddy graduated from Virginia Polytechnic Institute in 1961, receiving his degree in Electrical Engineering. While at Tech, he was a member of the Corps of Cadets and rose to the rank of Commander of N Squadron. He was WUVT News Director, Cadet Honor Court, Associate Judge. He served honorably in the Virginia Air National Guard. Buddy and Dorothy shared their love and blessings for each other for 54 years and worked together for 48 years as partners in the business he started. Buddy loved running in his younger years, especially marathons, and ran for 10 years without missing a day. In his later years, he enjoyed his grandchildren in Sandbridge and attending their sporting events. Among his many attributes was his love of his country and especially Hanover County, where he served on the Board of Supervisors, Hanover County board of Zoning Appeals, Hanover Sheriff's Advisory Board and as President of the Virginia Manufacturers Association, Richmond Section, Institute of Electrical & Electronic Engineers, Richmond Section, Hanover Air Park Business Association and Hanover Business Roundtable. The family would like to thank At Home Care Hospice; his nurses, Megan, Angela; physical therapists, Nicole Kate and Haley; and all the staff and his devoted aids, Allona, Goldie, Deloris, Meta and Tammy for their love and care during his illness. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 105 S. Snead Street, Ashland, Va. 23005. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Hanover Education Foundation, P.O. Box 1297, Ashland, Va. 23005, Attn: Margaret P. Hill, Executive Director, or Hanover Tavern Foundation, 13181 Hanover Courthouse Road, P.O. Box 487, Hanover, Va. 23069.View online memorial
