KNAPP, Joseph, passed away December 28, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Norma Eileen; three children, Mark, Karen and Martha; and two grandchildren, CJ Williams and Ryan Henderson. Joseph was born in Bratislava, Slovakia in 1926. At age eight, he immigrated to Canada. He received his degree in environmental and chemical engineering from the University of Detroit. In 1964, he became a U.S. citizen. Joseph worked for the Chrysler Corporation for 33 years at their headquarters in Highland Park, Mich. He and Norma would have been married 70 years in January. Locally, he was an active member of St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church. In the last three years, he resided with his wife at The Towers Retirement facility. The family would like to thank staff and friends at the Towers and Hospice of Virginia for their wonderful care. A private service was held.View online memorial
