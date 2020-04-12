KNIGHT, ASHTON

KNIGHT, Ashton Ellwood, 81, of Saluda, born Thursday, January 26, 1939, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Mary W. Knight; infant son, Ronnie Scott Knight; parents, Ashton J. Knight "Sonny" and Eunice B. Knight; sister, Joyce; and one great-grandson. He retired from the Highway Department and was a devoted member of the West Point Church of God. Ashton served honorably in the United States Navy. His hobbies included anything to do with planes, boats, motorcycles and old cars. Ashton mostly enjoyed time with family and friends. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Russell Ellwood Knight (Peggy) and Belinda Gail Groome (Kenny); nine grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; sister, Phyllis Mallory; and numerous extended family members and friends. Due to the current government order, there will not be a public visitation or a chapel service. A graveside service will be held at Washington Memorial Park on Friday, April 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. with social distancing regulations in place. Only 10 family members are allowed graveside, please remain in your vehicles or standing beside it for the duration of the service.

