KNIGHT, Audrey D., 87, of Tappahannock, formerly of Chesterfield, passed away November 20, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mike "Pop" Knight; parents, Bessie and Joe Dean; and sister, Ann Edwards. She is survived by her son, Melvin Knight (Karen); daughter, Marie O'Brien (Tim); granddaughter, Crystal Knight; brother, Buddy Dean; sister, Freda Atkins; and many nieces and nephews - you know who you are! Audrey retired from Life of Virginia after 43 years of service, and then worked for the Virginia Department of Taxation and Chesterfield County Schools. She loved the beach and her many camping trips. Audrey loved it when her family and friends would gather for the annual fourth of July parades and family reunions at her home. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad Street, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 27. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.View online memorial