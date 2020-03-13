KNIGHT, Cleveland "Pete", 78, of Sandston, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cleveland Knight Sr. and Althea Knight. Pete retired from the Henrico County School System and was a member of both Antioch Baptist Church and the Sandston Moose Lodge. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 57 years, Judy Knight; children, CW Knight III and Donna Claytor (Kevin); grandson, Kyle Claytor; siblings, Waverly "Bubba" Knight, Jerry Knight (Billie) and Vicki LeMaster (Andy); and very dear friend, Carlton Vaughan. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, from 4 to 8 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105 or Antioch Baptist Church Building Fund, 3865 Antioch Church Rd., Sandston, Va. 23150. Online condolences may be made to nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial
