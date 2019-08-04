KNIGHT, Dolores (Salatino), 88, of Richmond, Va., formerly of Rochester, N.Y., passed away July 27, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary; brother, Alphonso; and sister, Pauline. She is survived by her sons, David Knight and Mark (Randi) Knight; daughter, Karla D. Knight (Annette Post); grandchildren, David Knight II and Wynter Knight; great-grandchildren, Autumn, Liam and Julian; brother, Samuel; nephew, Bruce; and niece, Barbara. She is remembered for her superb Italian meatballs, her love of music, a good extra dry martini on the rocks, oysters and the law. Dolores truly "Did it Her Way!" Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be left at www.blileys.com.View online memorial