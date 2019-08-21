KNIGHT, Elsie Mae, 81, of Louisa, passed away on August 19, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Pearl Knight; and her son, Dave Zicafoose (survived by Mary Lynn Williams). She spent many years as a key punch operator for Bank of America. Elsie is survived by her sons, Keith Zicafoose (Maria) and Donald Zicafoose (Lorrie); grandchildren, Amanda Zicafoose Morgan (Trevor), Jamie Foster (Hank), Nickie Hicks (Franklin), Angel Foster (Andrew), Samantha Stokely, Maggie Bowers, Jerry Stokely (Taylor) and Michelle Williams; great-grandchildren, Clay and Kaitlyn Foster; and numerous great-stepgrands. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019, at Nelsen Funeral Home with interment to follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park, 12360 Hanover Courthouse Rd., Hanover.View online memorial