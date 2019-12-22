KNIGHT, Fambro William "Bill" Jr., age 80, passed peacefully on December 18, 2019. Lt. Col. Knight is survived by his wife of 52 years, Deirdre. He is survived by his sons, Bill and his wife, Debby, David and his wife, Kerry and Michael and his wife, Heather. He is also survived by his five much-loved grandchildren, Cooper, Haddie, Hailey, Hannah and Ryan. Bill was born in Athens, Georgia, and grew up there as an only child. He earned a B.A. and M.B.A. at the University of Georgia and an LL.M. at Georgia State University. Bill was a lifelong supporter of the Georgia Bulldogs. His love of sports was passed on to his sons, and he was sometimes known as "Old Leather Lungs" as he cheered on his boys while they competed in little league sports. Bill was a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he earned several medals, including the Bronze Star. Bill's military career took him and his family to Europe for two amazing tours in Germany. While there, he took his family on wonderful camping trips in a tiny tent while exploring many fascinating corners of the continent. Bill's military career came to a close in 1987, when he retired after 25 years of distinguished service. He began a second career as a civil servant, working at Fort Lee, Virginia, until his final retirement in 2008. Bill and Deirdre continued their travels after retirement, seeing the world and visiting their families. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on January 11, 2020, at Salisbury Presbyterian Church. A reception at the church will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.View online memorial
