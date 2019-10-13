KNIGHT, Nancy Lane, 87, of Ashland, Va., passed away October 11, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Oswald F. Knight III; and her son, Oswald F. Knight IV. She is survived by her sister, Mary Carneal of Henrico; four children, Linda Millage (Alan) of Topeka, Kan., Nancy Shigenaga (Shag) of Las Vegas, Nev., Barbara West (Tom) of Montpelier, Va. and Steven Knight (Sue) of Sioux Falls, S.D.; sister-in-law, Violet Lane; and brother-in-law, John Fetty. She has 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. She was a housewife most of her life and held various jobs during her husband's military career. She had been residing at Hanover Manor, Ashland, Va. Nancy loved the people there and enjoyed playing bingo and winning! The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Rd., and where funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Wednesday, October 16. Interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, Tenn. 38105, or online at www.stjude.org/waystohelp.View online memorial