KOEHL, Barry D., of Chesterfield, passed away on January 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother and father; and brother, Bucky Fields. He is survived by his loving wife, Peggy; loving nephew, Bernie Bugg; three brothers, Billy, Gary and Tracy Fields, and their spouses; two sisters, Judy Kalages and Mary Ann Badalamenti and her spouse; and many nieces and nephews. Barry was retired from the City of Richmond Police Department, where he served as a detective, specializing in forensic science, with expertise in fingerprint analysis. He served in the Army and was also an ordained minister. He loved sports, golfing and fishing. Barry was born in Fort Wayne, Ind., but called Richmond home since 1965. His family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 30, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A graveside ceremony will be held 1 p.m. Friday, January 31, at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 9600 Midlothian Turnpike. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
