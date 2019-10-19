KOENIG, Edward K., 96, of Richmond, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Ed was the son of the late Louise and Basil Koenig and lived all of his life in Richmond. He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Rosewell Howard Koenig; his daughter, Laurel; and son, Lindsay Koenig. He is survived by his daughter, Leslie Koenig-Stack (Frank); and daughter-in-law, Mary Kay Koenig. He was fondly referred to as "FA" by his four grandchildren, Kathy Stack Consuegra (Justin), Lindsay Anne Koenig Powers, Charles Rizzo (Angela) and Leslie Ibanez (Tony); and six great-grandchildren, Allison and Brian Consuegra, Anna Grace Rizzo and Teresa, Laura and Edward Ibanez. Ed studied at the Brother School of the Cathedral of Richmond and then became a proud graduate of Benedictine High School in 1942. He was a star athlete at Benedictine in baseball, pitching his team to numerous championships. After Benedictine, Ed was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in 1942. He served our country in the Army during WWII, having served in the 77th Division (Statue of Liberty Div.) in the South Pacific, earning badges for first assault landings in several battles. He spoke of serving during battle invasions on Guam, Leyte, Luzon, Ie Shima, Keise Shima and Okinawa and also served in the first wave occupational forces in Japan. Returning home in 1946, Ed entered the University of Richmond, where he continued his education and playing baseball. Ed became the owner and V.P. of sales at Barber Veterinary Supply and retired from his chosen line of work at the age of 85 in 2008. Ed touched the lives of many veterinarians in the Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina areas. The family will receive friends 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, October 21, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 22, at Benedictine Abbey of Mary Mother of the Church, 12829 River Rd., Richmond, Virginia 23238. A reception will follow mass at Buckhead's Restaurant. Interment will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 23, in Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Gertrude High School and/or Benedictine College Preparatory.View online memorial
