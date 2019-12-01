KOENIG, Miriam, born June 17, 1926, left this life November 25, 2019, at age 93. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Koenig; brother, Don Hefferman; and sister, Jean Moon. She is survived by her daughter, Beth Baird (Joe); son, Karl Koenig (Celeste); grandchildren, Heather Baird (Kevin), Doug Koenig (April), Kimberly Jasper (Nate), Joshua Malone (Maya) and Devin Malone (Kate); and great-grandchildren, Guy and Spencer Koenig, Max Lamponi, Emma Jasper and Evie Malone. She was born in Franklin, Pa., spent most of her adult life in Erie, Pa., where she raised her family and worked for the Erie County Medical Society for over 20 years. She relocated to Richmond, Va. in 2010 to be closer to family. She was dedicated to her family and was always a friend to those in need. Her passions included her church and church friends, sewing, the Chicago Cubs and her cats, but her grandchildren held the special place in her heart. Her family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff at The Crossings at Bon Air for all their care and compassion. A memorial service will be held in Erie, Pa., at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Glenwood United Methodist Church in Erie, Pa.View online memorial