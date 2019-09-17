KOHLER, Colleen "Nichole" Herbig, 38, of Richmond, died on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. She was preceded in death by her father, John H. Herbig; and her beloved cat, Ralph Waldo Emerson. She is survived by her mother, Colleen M. Herbig; sister, Rebecca S. Herbig; her chosen sisters, Lynne Holley Carter and Sarah L. K. Figuly; her cat, Bailey; and adoring aunts, uncles cousins, family and friends. Nichole graduated from Mills Godwin High School in 1998. She was passionate about journalism, politics and social justice. She had a truly pure and trusting heart that allowed her to make a genuine connection with everyone she met, especially those who needed emotional support. The family will receive friends and family in a "celebration of her life" from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, September 20, 2019, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. Please bring your favorite photos and memories to share. Friday casual or colorful attire is appropriate. "She made broken look beautiful and strong look invincible. She walked with the universe on her shoulders and made it look like a pair of wings."View online memorial