KOLCUM, Barbara Deane "Bobbie," born in Buckingham County on February 21, 1927, she passed away on April 4, 2020, in Richmond, Virginia. She was a lover of family, friends, hummingbirds, the Redskins and mystery novels. She taught in Henrico County Schools for over 40 years and continued working with young children in her retirement. She was a loyal friend to many, providing a unique wit to any conversation, a thoughtful holiday card for all occasions and an indelible sparkle in her blue eyes that brightened every room she entered. She is survived by her daughter, Virginia "Bic" Kolcum; her granddaughter, Mikela Kolcum Bjork; and her great-grandson, August Rodham Hornbjork. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date, see www.blileys.com for condolences.View online memorial
