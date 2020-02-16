KOLESAR, Michael Anthony, 31, of Henrico, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020. Michael is survived by his mother, Karen Kolesar; his father, Bert Kolesar (Barbara); and two siblings, Bert and Trisha (Brent). A memorial service will be held Monday, February 17, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Affinity Funeral Service-Richmond Chapel, 2720 Enterprise Parkway, Richmond, Va. 23294. Online guestbook at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
