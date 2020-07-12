KOPCHO, Louise Diggs, 100, of Henrico and later Amelia, Va., went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Louise was born in Bumpass, Va., on August 14, 1919 to the late Willie Sr. and Missie Diggs. In addition to her parents; Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Kopcho; and brother, Earl Diggs. She is survived by two children, Craig Kopcho (Deborah) of Orange Park, Florida and Sue Bailey (Clyde) of Amelia; four grandchildren, Patrick Kopcho, Trista Frame (Matthew), Justin Kopcho (Tiffany) and Christopher Bailey; six great-grandchildren; twin sister, Lucille Andrews; brother, Willie "Bill" Diggs (Ramona); and many beloved nephews and nieces. Louise lived a life of faith and service to God as He was part of her daily life in all she did. She was an active member of Westhampton Baptist Church for many years, where she served in numerous roles and later a member of Derbyshire Baptist. She loved people from around the world and was dedicated to language missions running an ESL program for 21 years. At age 81, she opened and managed the Seek and Find Gift Shop for five years with all proceeds going to world hunger. Louise was an inspiration to all who knew her through the examples she set centering around love. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, at Woody Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, in the Woody chapel with interment to follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. The service will be livestreamed at facebook.com/woodyfuneralhome. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Derbyshire Baptist Church, 8800 Derbyshire Road, Henrico, Virginia 23229.View online memorial
