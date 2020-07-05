KORMANEC, David L., 66, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 27, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of 23 years, Connie; mother, Barbara Leigh Kormanec Pittman; and stepfather, Roy; son, Andrew Kormanec; son-in-law, Robert Ventura; sister, Lisa Kormanec; brother, Michael Kormanec; nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, David Kormanec; and daughter, Sarah Giles Kormanec Ventura. David was a Master Electrician and when he was not working, he loved to be in the sand, sun and water. He was an avid fisherman and loved going to Nags Head with his family. David loved his family immensely and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rte.10), with his memorial service beginning at 2 p.m. Interment will be private. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Kindred Hospice, especially his caregivers, Patty Munson and Jennifer Newcombe. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made through his personal memorial page at inmemof.org/David-Kormanec.View online memorial
