KORNBLAU, Mary Zuckerman, of Glen Allen, Va., passed away at age 68 on May 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Sarah Zuckerman of Spring Valley, N.Y. Mary is survived by her husband, Barry M. Kornblau; daughter, Sara Kornblau Medlin (Andrew); stepchildren, Jeffrey Kornblau (Tania) and Melissa Kornblau; sister-in-law, Zelda Silver (Paul); and brother-in-law, Bryan Kornblau (Hunter). Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Mary's honor to Congregation Or Atid at 10625 Patterson Avenue, Henrico, Va. 23238 or Beth Sholom Lifecare Community of Richmond at 1600 John Rolfe Parkway, Richmond, Va. 23238.

