KORSAK, Donald Ray, 89, of Chester, peacefully departed this earth at McGuire Veterans Hospital on Monday, October 21, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Motoko M. Korsak. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. His funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019, at the funeral home, and interment will follow at 1 p.m. in Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia, 10300 Pridesville Rd., Amelia Courthouse, Va. 23002. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made through his personal memorial page at www.inmemof.org/donald-korsak.