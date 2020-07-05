KORZYK, Barbara Koury, has joined her children and parents in Heaven after a long and courageous battle against cancer. She was still serving her country in DoD up until the end, for 30 years. Barbara is survived by her sweetheart, Dr. MAJ (R USA) Alexander D. Korzyk; daughters, Michelle Stanga and Kelly Johannsen; siblings, Nancy and David. Graveside service at Arlington National Cemetery. Go online to www.ealvinsmall.com to register condolences.View online memorial
