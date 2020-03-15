KOSCO, William Joseph, 93, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 13, 2020. He is survived by his son, Leonard Paul Kosco; daughter, Margaret Ann Kosco; grandsons, Kevin Kosco and John Kosco; and five great-grandchildren. William was preceded in death by his father, George Kosco; mother, Anna Kosco; and wife, Ruth Kosco. Interment will be in Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia and is set to be private.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
