KOSKI, Emily Findlay, 49, with family by her side, embraced her angels and was carried to Heaven on Saturday, November 9, 2019. A creative, compassionate and positive force, she inspired all those who knew her, especially her five girls and loving husband. Born in Pittsburgh, Pa., on July 15, 1970, Emily lived the majority of her life in Midlothian, Virginia. She was the youngest daughter of Bruce Findlay Baehr and Kathryn Cochran (Baehr) Stringham. She was preceded in death by her father, Bruce; and eldest sister, Kathryn Strickland. Emily is survived by her mother, Cassie; husband, Barry Koski; sister, Jennifer Beckwith: daughters, Madeline Koski, Margaret Weinhold, Lily Koski, Lucie Clare Koski and Millie Weinhold; nieces, Blair Blackburn, Findlay Beckwith, Caroline Long and Katie Long; nephews, Wil Strickland, Myles Peyton, Zac Long and Tobin Long; parents-in-law, Bill and Beth Koski; brothers-in-law, Barbour Strickland, Scott Beckwith, Brad Koski and Andrew Long; sisters-in-law, Daly Koski and Cindy Long; three great-nieces and a great-nephew; and her devoted dog, Ernie. Emily was a graduate of Midlothian High School and received her B.A. and B.S. from Virginia Commonwealth University and the Medical College of Virginia. While in school for her second degree, she nannied for the Harrigan and Pinney families. She received her second degree in occupational therapy and was employed as an occupational therapist for years before realizing her dream of becoming an interior designer. Along with partner, Julia Durham, the two created a successful interior design business, Haute Haven LLC. Emily fostered a love for creativity, brightening every room she encountered with beautiful colors. Emily discovered a passion and talent for running started by her husband that culminated in four completed Boston Marathons. She took a daughter or two to every Boston Marathon so they could each share in her accomplishment and experience one of her favorite cities. Emily's true devotion was to her five daughters. She never missed a chance to celebrate their successes, to encourage their dreams and to rejoice in their creativity. In Emily's house, celebrations were frequent including "half-birthday" parties, large Sunday family dinners and any and all special occasions. S'mores were made often, cakes and cupcakes common and holidays more than special. At dinners, she encouraged discussion by using her famous talking sticks and the "tell me one good thing and one bad thing today" that sometimes started with kid groans and ended with laughter and love. Love embodied the very essence of Emily and she shared her love with everyone she met. Even during chemotherapy or other treatments, Emily always looked for someone to cheer up or to give a bible scripture. Anything she could do to brighten someone's day became her daily mission. She was a sparkling rainbow of love. Emily was also involved with the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America-Virginia and Full Circle Grief Center, which awarded her one of their Live Your Dash Awards in April 2019 for service to her community. She will be missed desperately by many, but especially by her family. A celebration of Emily's beautiful life will be held Sunday, December 1, 2 p.m. at Winfree Memorial Baptist Church, 13617 Midlothian Turnpike, Midlothian, Va. 23113. All are encouraged to wear their favorite rainbow colors to celebrate Emily. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions honoring Emily may be made to PanCAN, The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, Calif. 90266 or to the Full Circle Grief Center, 10611 Patterson Ave., Bldg. 201, Richmond, Va. 23238. Emily's annual RUN/WALK fundraiser for PanCAN is Saturday, November 23, 2019, 8:30 a.m. at Salisbury Country Club, 13620 Salisbury Rd., Midlothian, Va. 23113. You can register and/or donate in Emily's honor at https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/Midlothian/EmilysCommunityWalkRunforPanCan.