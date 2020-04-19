KOSTYNIUK, Stefan, 74, was called to Heaven on April 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, John Kostyniuk. He leaves behind his loving wife, Judy Bannister Kostyniuk; his mother, Maria Kostyniuk; his children, Heather Roush (Bob), John Kostyniuk (Jen) and Kristiana Kostyniuk; grandsons, Thomas and Johnny; his brother, Michael Kostyniuk; and a host of nieces and nephews. Born March 8, 1946, his family immigrated to the United States shortly after World War II to Virginia. He graduated from the Medical College of Virginia in 1970 and thereafter he worked dutifully as a pharmacist for over 30 years for CVS. A memorial Mass will be held at St. Michael's Catholic Church at a later date. For condolences, see www.blileys.com.View online memorial
