KOTH, Lawrence John, 79, of Midlothian, Va., passed away on April 30, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 56 years, Lynn; a son, Lance (Sally); and daughter, Laurie; and five grandchildren, Daniel and Sarah Koth and Noah, Bridget and Sean Green. Larry was a chemical engineer for DuPont, retired for 26 years. He enjoyed dogs, traveling, golf and family and friends. Due to the pandemic, the family will have a small private service at a later date.View online memorial
