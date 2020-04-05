KOURI, Lillian "Lily" Mazloom, age 92, passed away suddenly at home on March 29, 2020. Lily was predeceased by her parents, George and Rose Mazloom; and her five loving brothers and one sister. Her husband, Monsour A. Kouri, passed in 1998; and her daughter, Leila Renee Kouri in 2016. She is survived by two daughters, Rose Ferguson (Walt), Nora Williams (David); and her grandchildren, David Williams, Anthony Williams (Annalena), Kevin Ferguson (MaryCatesby), Leila Clarke (Evan) and Nicolette Omerovic (Edin). The force that guided Lily's life was the dedicated devotion to her family and faith. Before marrying and moving to Richmond, Virginia in 1955, she lived with her family in Orwigsburg, Pennsylvania. She was an accomplished singer in her family's Lebanese American band which released records and performed at musical events in the Midatlantic region. Lily was a devoted member of St. Anthony Maronite Catholic Church and The Ladies Auxiliary of St. Anthony. She was a selfless wife, mother and grandmother, who spent her retirement years immersed in her grandchildren's lives while their parents worked. During her years of working outside of the home, she prepared food with her husband in their family restaurants. Lily will be most remembered for her beautiful singing voice, her warm heart, wonderful sense of humor and loving smile. Funeral Mass will be streamed live Tuesday, April 7, at 11 a.m. and Committal Service will be streamed live following at 12:30 p.m. Links available at Blileys.com/obituaries. In lieu of flowers, donations can be provided to St. Anthony Maronite Catholic Church, 4611 Sadler Road, Glen Allen, Va. 23060.View online memorial
