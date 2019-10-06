KOZAK, Pamela Kay, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at the age of 63 years. Pam was born on March 17, 1956, in Yakima, Washington. She moved to Boise, Idaho as a young child and graduated from Borah High School. She married her husband, Fred, in 1985, and they made their home in Richmond for over 30 years. They lovingly raised two children, and she faithfully cared for her family. She loved reading, cooking, crafts and her kitties. Pam was a woman of faith and found much peace in participating in community Bible study, prayer groups and activities. She was immensely proud of her family, and spending time with family and friends was Pam's passion and delight. Her personality, full of humor and wit, will be greatly missed. Pam will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Fred; their children, Amber Hardison (Eric) and Matthew Kozak; granddaughter, Hazel; sisters, Jan Bourquin and Jeanie Vaughn; and numerous extended family and friends. The family is planning a memorial service at a later time. Memorial donations can be made to James River Hospice. Online guestbook available at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial