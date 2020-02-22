KRAMER, Charles John, 80, of North Chesterfield, Va., Colonel, U.S. Army, retired, went to be with his Savior Friday, February 14, 2020. Chuck was born in Los Angeles, Calif., August 30, 1939. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, LaRae Page Kramer; his daughters, Kelly Lee Kramer (Chris Schreiner) and Kimberly Elizabeth Kramer; and grandchildren, Mckenna and Maison Kramer. A Celebration of Life service will be held Monday, February 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9400 Redbridge Rd., Richmond, Va. 23236. Memorial donations may be made to The Disabled Veterans of America.View online memorial
