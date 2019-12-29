KREISER, Sandra Joy Ferguson, 76, of Richmond, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. She was known for her vivacious and charming spirit, her life-long love affair with sweets, and her mastery of all things plant and daylily related. She was married to Al Kreiser until his death in 1989. Sandy is survived by two daughters, Nikki Scroggs and Maria Kreiser; a grandson, Alex Scroggs; a brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Margaret Ferguson; two sons-in-law, Michael Scroggs and Tom DeFee; nieces, nephews and cousins and many kind friends and neighbors. The family will receive friends Thursday, January 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Affinity Funeral Service, 2720 Enterprise Pkwy., Richmond, Va. A funeral service will be held at noon Friday, January 3, in the funeral home chapel. Interment to follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online guestbook at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
