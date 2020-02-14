KRITIKAKOS, Lewis "Santa Steve" Stephen, 62, of Henrico, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of 41 years, Shari; daughter, Katy Kritikakos; son, Nick Kritikakos; papa and grandma, Ed and Dotti O'Connor; sister, Debbie Coggins and many nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nick Kritikakos and Francis Hudson. Santa Steve never met a stranger and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rte. 10). His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020, at Branch's Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Branch's Baptist Church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made through his personal memorial page at inmemof.org/lewis-kritikakos.View online memorial
