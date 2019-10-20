KROL, RICHARD

KROL, Mr. Richard S., known by many as Dick, 75, of Mt. Jackson, Va., passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on October 16, 2019, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alexander and Ethel Krol. He is survived by his son, Scott (Sharon); grandchildren, Ashley and Aaron Krol, Blake and Lauren Dailey; great-grandchildren, Zachary and Adalaya; sisters, Barbara Krol and Elaine Krol-Bryant (Kirk); nieces, Amy Jones and Emilee Bryant; great-nephew, Nathan Jones; and loving partner, Linda Houff. Dick graduated from R.E. Lee High School, Staunton, Va., Class of 1962. He served two years in the U.S. Armed Forces (Army), stationed in Heidelberg, Germany. Upon returning from the service, he attended Bridgewater College where he played football. After college, Dick entered the field of education as a teacher and coach at the high school level in Virginia. During his 48-year career, he served in that capacity for four different high schools, including Clifton Forge High School (seven years), Lancaster High School (eight years), Natural Bridge High School (one year) and retiring from Stonewall Jackson High School after 32 years. During those years, Dick dedicated his life to improving the lives of students and athletes alike, and not just in the classroom or on the field. He forged lifelong relationships with so many of his students and athletes. At each of these schools, he dedicated his life to supporting the students, the school, the athletic program and the community. Dick was the ultimate giver of his time, talents and resources. Never wanting or expecting anything in return, his generosity touched his friends, schools, communities and family members. While he may be gone he will NEVER be forgotten. May he rest in eternal peace. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date. Condoleneces may be left for the family at Hillandwood.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made, in Dick's memory, to either of the following: Emily Couric Cancer Center at UVA Hospital, https://giving.uvahealth.com/organization/cancer-center or Stonewall Jackson High School - Athletics, 150 Stonewall Ln., Quicksburg, Va. 22847.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
