KRUG, Phyllis Thomas, 72, of Sandston, Va., passed away on July 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth S. Trent and Armmon Thomas. She is survived by her daughters, Julie Lynette Krug and Yvonne Krug Rice (Greg); grandchildren, Ashley C. Rice, Jack H. Rice, Jordan M. Kirby, Tip Rice and Tula Rice; and many cousins, nieces and great-nieces. Phyllis enjoyed a career in the tobacco industry and she retired from Philip Morris USA after 30 years of service. She was also a member of Women of the Moose at the Sandston and Mechanicsville Lodge. Phyllis loved tending to her family, her animals, gardening, spending time with her friends and also loved the ocean. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 19, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where services will be held on Saturday, July 20, at 12 noon. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.