KRUPAS, Rose M., 92, of Ithaca, N.Y., passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019. She was born on July 4, 1927, in Auburn, N.Y., daughter of the late Thomas and Mary DeVito; and was the widow of Jon R. Krupas, who died in 1995. Rose was also predeceased by her beloved brother, Daniel DeVito. A loving and devoted wife and mother, Rose is survived by her three daughters, Nancy E. Ferrell of Laguna Hills, Calif., Trisha A. Krupas of Glen Allen, Va. and Mary K. Alo of Ithaca; her sisters, Elizabeth (Betty) Harper of Holly Hill, Fla., Mary Manno of Las Vegas, Nev. and Ruth Jaworski of Rochester, N.Y. She is also survived by a host of loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and cousins. The family would like to thank Rose's longtime caregivers, Frances Williams, Vanessa Protts and Lori Joseph for their love and devotion. She lies in eternal rest now with family and friends who passed on before her. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church, 113 N. Geneva St., Ithaca, with burial to follow in the Calvary Cemetery. In accordance with her wishes, there will be no public calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Franziska Racker Center of Ithaca, 3226 Wilkins Rd., Ithaca, N.Y. 14850.View online memorial
