KUERBITZ, Wendy Wheeler Brown, 58, of N. Chesterfield, Va., passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones and music on Saturday, March 7, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Don and Ky Wheeler; and late husband, Bobby Brown II. She is survived by her husband, Phillip Kuerbitz; stepson, Bobby (Courtney) Brown III; sisters, Elizabeth (Keith) Duke and Deborah (Marv) Keller; nieces, Rebecca (Olan) McKinney, Sarah (Matt) McHugh and Emily (Karl) Toth; nephew, Andrew (Nikki) Toth; great-nieces, Raygen and Rylee McKinney; great-nephew, Kyle McHugh; and lifelong friends, Shelby (Rick) Kinnaird, Donna (Ron) Chenault and Leigh (Charlie) Grant. Her memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, at Bermuda Hundred United Methodist Church, 2025 Florence Ave., Chester, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions to be made in her honor to The American Lung Association, https://www.lung.org/about-us/local-associations/virginia.html.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of WENDY KUERBITZ as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.