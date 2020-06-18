KUHN, John J., passed away at age 88 on Monday, May 25, 2020. John was born on April 7, 1932, in Baltimore, Md., to William Carter and Gertrude Lee Kuhn. John was a longtime, active member of the Central Virginia Cursillo movement, holding faith as the most important thing in his life. He devoted most of his adult life to ministries within Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, especially in the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults. John sponsored many Candidates and made lasting friendships. John was preceded in death by his father, mother; and brother, Gerard "Jerry." He is survived by three children, Jennifer, Heidi and Timothy; three nephews and a niece, Jerry, Mark, Brian and Karen; as well as his family of faith at the Cathedral. Gratitude and thanks to the staff at Westminster Canterbury Health Center and the Eucharistic Ministry team for their faithful service. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020, 11 a.m. at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, followed by interment in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Donations may be sent in John's name to Richmond SPCA, 2519 Hermitage Rd., Richmond, Va. 23220.View online memorial
