KUSHMAN, Sylvan

KUSHMAN, Sylvan S., of Richmond, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 peacefully at home. He lived his entire life in Richmond surrounded by close and extended family. He was a graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School where he met the love of his life, Janet (Burstein) Kushman. Sylvan was a 37-year employee of the Postal Service and proud member of the National Guard. His marriage to Janet was one to be admired. They were always side-by-side and shared their lives fully. His pride in his children and grandchildren was only exceeded by his love for them. Sylvan was a fun-loving man who was always ready to welcome friends and family into his home. Sylvan was 77 at the time of his death having been born November 25, 1942. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hyman and Sarah (Grazeck). He is survived by his devoted wife, Janet (Burstein) Kushman; his loving sons, Eric (Michelle) and Jason (Nicole); his dearly loved grandchildren, Sarah, Hayden, Xander and Jaxson Kushman; his brothers, Neil and Mark; as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends. A private graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery on Wednesday, May 6, at 3 p.m. Online condolences for the family may be made at www.blileys.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.

Service information

May 6
Graveside Ceremony
Wednesday, May 6, 2020
2:00PM
Forest Lawn Cemetery-Richmond
4000 Pilots Lane
Richmond, VA 23222
