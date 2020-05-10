KUSTERER, DOROTHY

KUSTERER, Dorothy "Dot," 89, of Richmond, died suddenly but peacefully on May 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 62 years, Bernard Kusterer. She is survived by two daughters, Gail Rilee (Tom) and Donna Reid; three grandsons, Blake Reid (Heather), Ryan Rilee (Kristina) and Stephen Rilee (Claire); and seven great-grandchildren. Dot was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and cared deeply for all her family and friends. Dot will be fondly remembered as a great cook (especially pound cakes), a talented seamstress and a hard worker. She was a faithful Christian. Dot's family expresses deep gratitude to the nurses and staff at Westminster Canterbury Parsons Health Center for their loving, compassionate care of her over the past several years. They have been a true blessing. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held later. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Westminster Canterbury Employees Fund, 1600 Westbrook Ave., Richmond, Va. 23227.

