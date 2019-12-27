KUSTERER, Paul Leonard, died on December 18, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, Leonard and Margaret M.; brothers, Bobby, Bernard; sister, Margaret Gress; and grandson, Timothy. He is survived by Nonie "Emily" Kusterer, Joe, Tom, John and Stephen; 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church, Ashland, Va.View online memorial
