KYLE, Lynda Cleere. On Sunday, November 3, 2019, our loving mother, grandmother, niece, sister, aunt and friend, passed away at the age of 63, at home, surrounded by her family. Lynda was born on June 24, 1956, to Jack and Mary Cleere in Hopewell, Virginia. She was a graduate of Thomas Dale High School and John Tyler Community College. In 2012, she retired from the Chesterfield County Registrar's Office to enjoy time with her grandchildren. Spending time with her family brought her the greatest joy. She also enjoyed reading, fishing and going to the beach. She was known for her quick wit, kindness and compassionate spirit. Lynda was preceded in death by her parents; and paternal grandparents, Euclid and Pearl Cleere. She is survived by her two children, Sonny Kyle (Jessie) and Krista Sauls (Jody); three grandchildren, Colbie Kyle, Benny and Kyle Sauls; her uncle, Donald Cleere; her sister, Alecia Chiarky; and brother, Jack Cutchin; sisters-in-law, Pam Mitchell and Lisa McCormick; several nieces and nephews; and longtime friend, Glenn Condrey. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Second Branch Baptist Church, 12217 Second Branch Rd., Chesterfield, Va. 23838. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Second Branch Baptist Church. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial