KYTE, MARION

KYTE, Mrs. Marion Francis, 81, of Virginia Beach, Va., formerly of Kill Devil Hills, N.C. and Richmond, Va., peacefully went to heaven on Sunday, March 15, 2020, to join her husband, Donald in eternity. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; mother and father, Marie and Reuben Mangum; sister, Louise Law; and a bunch of great pets. She is survived by her daughter, Tammy Wyand; and her sons, Jeffrey Kyte and Danny Kyte; son-in-law, Dennis; and daughter-in-law, Stacie; five grandchildren, Clay Callihan, Tyler Callihan, Eric Kyte, Lauren Kyte and Lindsey Kyte. Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date due to the damn Coronavirus.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of MARION KYTE as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.