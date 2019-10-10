LA COUR, JOSEPH III

LA COUR, Joseph Allen III, 74, of Midlothian, Va., passed away from pneumonia into paradise on October 7, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Allen La Cour Jr.; mother, Velma Lewis; and half-brother, Phillip A. Smith. He is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Beverly Raeburn La Cour; his children, Teresa Davis (Michael), Jolaine Apple; stepdaughter, January Scarbrough (Brain); grandchildren, Bryan Apple, Taylor and Carson Davis; stepgrandson, Wesley Scarbrough; half-siblings, Rosemarie Davitt, Michael Phippen (Laurie), Deborah Carter (Larry); and three half-siblings yet unmet. Joseph, who was affectionately called Joey by his wife, graduated with a B.S. degree in 1968 from the University of Alabama. He was recruited by NASA to write codes for the super computers. While in California, he enjoyed skydiving and scuba diving. He also worked at the Norfolk Naval Base and the U.S. Pentagon. Later in his career experiences, he worked for Philip Morris Altria in research and development. There, he calculated how much slack and constriction to be in hanging power lines. He was a computer analyst for Philip Morris. Joey homeschooled his daughters during their high school years. He also was a private tutor part-time. Joey enjoyed playing hymns and old Beatles songs on his guitar. He received Christ on Resurrection Sunday in 1969. Christ was the Lord of his life. He left a loving note to his wife saying, "At this time don't be sad. We will walk together again in Heaven." A special thank you to Commonwealth Senior Living Memory Care-Chesterfield, where Joey was beloved. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, October 13. An interment will be held 1 p.m. Monday, October 14, in Forest Lawn Cemetery.View online memorial