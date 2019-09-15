LABBAD, Michael James, born May 22, 1992, was called to Heaven on September 9, 2019. Survived by his mother, Karen Chapman; and father, Gilles Labbad; grandmother, Grace Fitzpatrick; and the loving Fitzpatrick family of uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews. May his light continue to shine bright in all the hearts he has touched. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Camp No Limits at nolimitsfoundation.org. A wake will be held on September 24, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home, 1020 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, with a Catholic wake service at 7 p.m. The funeral will be held the following day on September 25, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 2480 Batterson Rd., Powhatan.View online memorial