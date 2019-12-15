LABONTE, Brittany Nichole, 29, of Mechanicsville, slipped away from her loved ones on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. She was preceded in death by her son, Jaxon Clay; grandmother, Dorothy Stanley; grandfather, William Stanley; grandfather, Robert Labonte. She is survived by her father, Robert Nelson Jr.; mother, Angel Nelson; sister, Victoria Labonte; brother, Jacob Nelson; and stepbrother, Adam Nelson; her Mimi, Charlotte Powell; son, Liam Bell; daughters, Brooklyn McGee and Jade Clay; niece, Gracie West; aunts, uncles and numerous cousins. Brittany loved her children more than anything. She had a beautiful smile and loved to laugh. Her heart of gold was a magnet for all of her many friends and family that loved her deeply. Brittany graduated from Hanover High School. The family will receive friends on Monday, December 16, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's-Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Road, where a Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at 2 p.m.View online memorial