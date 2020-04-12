LACKEY, Irene Reidy, 76, of Richmond, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020. She was a graduate of the University of Alabama, Class of 1966. She then started working for the federal government and spanned 37 years with the majority of years spent with Department of Defense in Memphis, Tenn. and Richmond, Va. She volunteered more than 10 years at St. Mary's Hospital was a longtime member of St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Paul Lackey; stepdaughter, Lynn Davenport; and stepson, Joe Lackey. Irene is survived by her daughter, Brenda Castro (Benjamin); stepdaughter, Leslie Cook (Sonny); grandson, James Castro; sisters, Frances Duval and Ellen Reidy; nephew, Jim Franks; niece, Robin Smith, who was also Irene's caregiver at the end of her life; stepson-in-law, Bill Davenport; stepgrandchildren, Jon Davenport and Lori Anne Pitts; stepgreat-grandchildren, Annie Looper and Harmony Pitts; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.View online memorial
