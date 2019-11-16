LaCLAIR, Chad Schuyler, passed away October 31, 2019. He is survived by his brother, Mason LaClair; mother, Linda LaClair (Mick Leake); and father, Larry LaClair (Marian); as well as his grandparents, Earl and Doris Beard; aunts, Vicki Stockner (Ed Davidson) and Robin Beard; uncles, Rick LaClair (Leigh) and Gary LaClair (Tammy); cousins, Evan, Anne and Schuyler LaClair and Danielle LaClair Mayes (James). A private service will be held in New Orleans. Donations in Chad's memory are appreciated and can be made to Crescent Care New Orleans, 1631 Elysian Fields Ave., 3rd Floor, New Orleans, La. 70117, Chad LaClair Memorial Fund, Attn: Mr. Rodney Thoulion.View online memorial