LACOVARA, Vincent Anthony Jr., 76, of Midlothian, Virginia, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019. Vince was the only child of Dr. Vincent A. Lacovara and Frances Elizabeth Lacovara. He graduated from Regis High School, received his B.S. from Georgetown University and his M.S. from St. John's University. He worked as a high school teacher for over 30 years before retiring to Midlothian with his beloved wife of 53 years, Louise Ann Lacovara. Vince cherished his immediate and extended family, and was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. When he was not caring for his family, Vince loved tennis, carving, drawing, reading, fly fishing and the outdoors. He shared his love of tennis as a coach and instructor and his love of fly fishing with wounded veterans through Project Healing Waters. He was a student of life, and a teacher and friend to all he met. Vince was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his beloved wife, Louise; son, Vincent A. Lacovara III; daughter, Stephanie Ann Green and son-in-law, Scott Green; and three granddaughters, Samantha Green (16), Emily Green (14) and Courtney Green (10). The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 23, at Saint Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, 2700 Dolfield Dr., N. Chesterfield, Va. Those wishing to honor Vince's memory can make a contribution to Feed More, 1415 Rhoadmiller St., Richmond, Va. 23220. The family greatly appreciates the compassionate care Vince received from Bon Secours Hospice.