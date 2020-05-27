LADD, Faye, 79, peacefully passed away in Richmond, Va., on May 22, 2020. She never liked being the center of attention but was the heart of the family. She loved her children and grandchildren unconditionally, and always put their happiness and needs above her own. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Chance Anders, and is survived by her husband of 50 years, Robert "Bob" Ladd; five children, Bobby, Kim, David, Tommy and Jon; 13 grandchildren; and her labradoodle, Butch. No memorial services are planned. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Arthritis Foundation.View online memorial
