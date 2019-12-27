LADIN, Eugene "Gene," of Glen Allen, Va., our beloved patriarch, passed away peacefully at the age of 90, on December 24, 2019. He is now reunited with the love of his life, Mary Ann Ladin, his wife for 62 years, who passed away in 2010. He is survived by sons, Gary (Leeanne) and Barry (Jennifer); grandsons, Justin and Tyler; many nieces, nephews and countless friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sarah; and father, Louis Ladin; as well as his brothers, Dean and Jack. Dad was born in Chicago on January 1, 1929, a special date as his mother and brother also shared a New Year's Day birthday. He moved to Richmond shortly after marrying Mom. Here he began a long and distinguished career in retail. He was hired by Sam Wurtzel in 1961, to work at Ward's TV, the forerunner of Circuit City. He had a plaque in his office that stated "To Gene Ladin, thanks for the spark that started Circuit City." After retiring from Circuit City, he became a partner with Mollen's Auto Audio, one of Richmond's earliest car stereo stores. He franchised five stores in Virginia and one in North Carolina. Later, he and his two sons founded Auto Audio Specialists, a custom car audio business and operated it for several years. Dad also traveled extensively across the country as a national sales trainer for the National Association of Retail Dealers of America (NARDA). He was known as one of the best salesmen/trainers in the country and inspired many people to very successful careers. Dad loved the game of golf, playing often at the Dominion Club in Wyndham, where he and Mom were members. One of his proudest accomplishments was scoring two holes-in-one. He enjoyed annual winter trips to Florida for over six decades with Mom, playing more golf and socializing with a host of their friends in the Miami area. Most of all, Dad loved being with his family. He participated wholeheartedly in every activity, whether it was fishing, going to baseball games, presiding at holiday dinners and much more. He was known for his love of chocolate and fine wine, as well as smooth moves on the dance floor with Mom. Dad was a longtime member of Temple Beth-El and served on their board, as well as the board of the Beth Sholom Home. Our family wishes to express our deep appreciation to all the staff at St. Mary's Hospital who took such good care of Dad in his final days. The funeral service will be held at the Beth-El chapel at Forest Lawn Cemetery on Friday, December 27, at 12 p.m. Following the service, friends will be welcome to celebrate Dad's life and share stories at the home of Barry and Jennifer Ladin in Glen Allen.View online memorial
Dec 27
Service
Friday, December 27, 2019
12:00PM
Chapel At Richmond Beth -El Cemetery at Forest Lawn
Richmond, VA 23222
