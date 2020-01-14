LAFOON, Louise Moncure, 80, Mechanicsville, Va. Louise Moncure Lafoon died peacefully in the night on Saturday, January 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Bill Lafoon. Louise is survived by her sister, Ann Arkesteyn and her husband, John; brother, Terry Moncure and his wife, Kim; and brother, Trav Moncure. She is also survived by her five children and 14 grandchildren: Don Lafoon, his wife, Elizabeth and their children, Eleanor Anne, Mason and Carter Lee; Andy Lafoon, his wife, Susan and their children, Jacob and Jon; Anne Lafoon Fitchett, her husband, James and their children, Tyler, Liam, and Anna Mason; Scott Lafoon, his wife, Tara and their children, Abby, Claire and Sarah, Zeke, Eli and Zoe; and Duke Lafoon and his wife, Janet. An avid cook, skilled gardener, dedicated bridge player and gracious hostess, Louise enjoyed life to the fullest through theater, travel, friends and, most of all, her beloved family. Her vivacious presence, zest for life and capacity to love was an inspiration to all who knew her. A memorial service to celebrate Louise's life will be held at The Episcopal Church of the Creator, Mechanicsville, Va., at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020, with a reception to follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Louise's honor to The Episcopal Church of the Creator, 7159 Mechanicsville Tpke., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, her church family for 49 years.View online memorial
